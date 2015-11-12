'Azadlıq-2015' electoral bloc dismisses

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azadlıq-2015' electoral bloc, established related to the parliamentary elections on November 1, dismissed.

Report informs, proper decision adopted in the meeting of political party chairs of the bloc.

Party chairs of 'Azadlıq-2015' electoral bloc - Mirmahmud Miralioghlu, Chair of Classical Popular Front Party (CPFP), Elshad Musayev, Chair of Great Azerbaijan Party (GAP), Ali Aliyev, Chair of Citizen and Development Party (CDP), Ahmad Oruj, Chair of Freedom Party, Gulamhuseyn Alibayli, Chair of Aydinlar Party, Fuad Aliyev, Chair of Azerbaijan Liberal Democrat Party (ALDP) and Panah Huseyn, Chair of Azerbaijan Popular Party (APP) agreed to continue cooperation as a bloc of political parties of the same name.

20 MP candidates of 'Azadlıq-2015' electoral bloc registered in the parliamentary elections.

None of them elected as a leader candidate in the nominated constituency.