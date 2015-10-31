Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijan has a democratic electoral environment

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deputy chairman, executive secretary of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" (New Azerbaijan Party) Ali Ahmadov at the headquarters of the party met with the delegation of Azerbaijan, international observation mission of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Report informs, at the meeting Ali Ahmadov spoke about the conditions created in our country for the holding of free, transparent and democratic elections that meet international standards. It was reported that in Azerbaijan has a democratic electoral environment for all political parties equal conditions at each stage of the elections were created. He noted that, the pre-election atmosphere is very positive, people in a good spirit.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that, one of the important factors in democracy is to ensure transparency of elections and creation of monitoring the process of international organizations, individual states. Ali Ahmadov assessed the conditions created by the Azerbaijani government for the international observation mission for the elections as the attention and care to hold democratic, free and transparent election process.

Members of the international observation mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly expressed satisfaction with the election atmosphere in the country. It was emphasized that, the attention has been paid to the holding of democratic elections, and the relevant international standards.

Ali Ahmadov answered the questions of the mission members.