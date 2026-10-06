Uzbekistan hosts Eternal Brotherhood – V exercise

Eternal Brotherhood – V multinational joint special forces exercise was conducted with the participation of the special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Within the exercise, Azerbaijani military personnel proudly represented the country, demonstrating a high level of combat readiness and professionalism.

The exercise was conducted with the aim of strengthening security, stability, and military cooperation in the region. Particular emphasis was placed on the exchange of experience among the special forces units of the brotherly countries, as well as on enhancing interoperability in the planning and execution of joint operations.

In accordance with the exercise scenario, the participants conducted operations in mountainous terrain and populated areas, carried out infiltration missions behind simulated enemy lines, performed reconnaissance and search tasks, seized key facilities, liberated hostages during counter-terrorism operations, and protected strategic sites. They also conducted daytime and nighttime firing exercises using small arms of various calibres, sniper rifles, and specialized equipment.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov watched the final phase of the exercise together with the exercise leadership and highly commended the skills and level of preparedness demonstrated by the Azerbaijan Special Forces personnel.

At the conclusion of the exercise, a number of military personnel who distinguished themselves in the execution of the assigned tasks were presented with awards, followed by a commemorative group photo.