Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Military
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 14:33
    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    The visit of the delegation led by Vice Rector of the National Defense University of Türkiye, Professor Talat Canbolat to Azerbaijan is ongoing, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation visited the territories liberated from occupation and toured a number of historical monuments.

    The delegation was provided with detailed information about the destruction and the consequences of vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani people, as well as about the restoration, reconstruction, and rebuilding work done in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

    Servicemen also shared their memories related to the 44-day Patriotic War and other successful operations.

    The Turkish delegation visited one of the military units and got acquainted with the conditions created there.

    The visitors were given detailed information about the combat path of the units that participated in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

    In accordance with the visit program, the delegation of the Turkish National Defense University will visit the Combined Arms Army.

    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Turkish delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Turkish delegation Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ministry of Defense
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    Замректора Университета нацобороны Турции побывал на освобожденных территориях Азербайджана

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