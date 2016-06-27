Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attend international events.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Partnership Training and Education Centers Working Group meeting is held in Varna (Republic of Bulgaria) on June 27-July 1, seminar of military displacement and transportations in the framework of Logistical Support exchange program in Oberammergau (Federal Republic of Germany) on June 27-July 8, main summer mountain training course in Sachkhere (Georgia) on June 27-July 15.

Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attend international events.