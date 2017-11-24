Representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces Staff hold talks

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the Air Force of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey held Staff Talks in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting held with the participation of experts, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for cooperation in the military sphere and in the field of military education, improvement of joint plans, and other areas.

The guests also visited the military unit of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.