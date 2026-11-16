Nearly 1,460 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
Military
- 16 November, 2026
- 11:46
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In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 33 anti-tank mines, 152 anti-personnel mines, and 1,343 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were neutralized from November 2 to 15, Report informs, citing the weekly report of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on demining operations.
According to the information, an area of 1,459.5 hectares was cleared of mines.
Azad olunan ərazilərdə son iki həftə ərzində 185 mina zərərsizləşdirilib
За две недели в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре от мин очистили свыше 1450 га
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