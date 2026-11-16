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In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 33 anti-tank mines, 152 anti-personnel mines, and 1,343 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were neutralized from November 2 to 15, Report informs, citing the weekly report of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on demining operations.

According to the information, an area of 1,459.5 hectares was cleared of mines.