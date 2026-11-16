Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Nearly 1,460 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Military
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 11:46
    Nearly 1,460 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 33 anti-tank mines, 152 anti-personnel mines, and 1,343 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were neutralized from November 2 to 15, Report informs, citing the weekly report of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on demining operations.

    According to the information, an area of 1,459.5 hectares was cleared of mines.

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Azerbaijan's liberated territories Garabagh East Zangazur Demining operations
    Azad olunan ərazilərdə son iki həftə ərzində 185 mina zərərsizləşdirilib
    За две недели в Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре от мин очистили свыше 1450 га
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