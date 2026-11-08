Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army

    Military
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 15:39
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army

    In accordance with the training plan for 2026 approved by the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, military oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held in the Azerbaijan Army on 8 November.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the events were declared open following the ceremonial parade of the Battle Flags onto the parade grounds, accompanied by military bands.

    Initially, a minute of silence was observed to honour the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

    Solemnly taking the military oath, the young recruits pledged their allegiance to the Motherland.

    Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and military unit commanders delivered speeches congratulating soldiers on this auspicious occasion. They urged them to remain faithful to the Motherland, the State, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the military oath, to serve exemplary, to thoroughly master the operation of weapons and military equipment while continuously enhancing their combat readiness, to execute the orders and instructions of the command staff accurately and promptly, and to remain prepared at all times for the defense of the Motherland.

    It was emphasized that the alignment of the oath-taking ceremony with Victory Day on 8 November held exceptional significance and was particularly memorable for the personnel, turning the day into a double celebration.

    Speaking at the event, the parents of the young recruits expressed their pride in their children's honorable service to the Motherland and conveyed their gratitude to the Head of State and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the conditions created for the servicemen.

    Subsequently, the military personnel marched past the grandstand.

    The events concluded with concert programs organized for the personnel in honour of the military oath-taking ceremony and 8 November – Victory Day.

    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army

    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army
    Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijani Army

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