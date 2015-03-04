Increase of rentals for military personnel apartments offered

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Increase of rentals for temporary military personnel apartments in Azerbaijan was offered.

Report informs, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's annual report for 2014 declares that rentals of temporary apartments for military officers, married cadets of military educational institutions, the officers, warrant officers and ensigns dismissed for their illness, redundancy and officers retired for reserve (who have served at least 5 years), extended military service officers (who have served 15 years or more) should be increased in accordance with real prices.

Ombudsman's annual report for 2014 will be discussed at the plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament on March 6.