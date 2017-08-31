Global Firepower: Azerbaijan has strongest army in the region

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has outstripped the countries of the region in the ranking of the best armies in the world, Report informs citing the report published by the international company Global Firepower.

Azerbaijan took 58th place in this ranking, Georgia - 82nd place, Armenia - 93rd. Thus, Azerbaijan has the strongest army in the South Caucasus region. The United States took the first place, the second - Russia, the third - China. The list followed by India, France, Great Britain, Japan, Turkey, Germany and Egypt.

Iran takes the 21st place in ranking.

Total of 133 countries included in the ranking.

Global Firepower conducted a comprehensive study in creating ranking taking into account more than 50 factors, including nuclear arsenal and NATO membership.