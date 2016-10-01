 Top
    Close photo mode

    Funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund announced

    The press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD) says

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund to October 1, was announced. 

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    According to the approved decree No.755 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 October 2016, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 76.825.610,95 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.373,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 4493,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi