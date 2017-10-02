Funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund announced

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 October 2017, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 85.239.254,73 Manats, dollar account amounted to 212.873,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 8636,0 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.