Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Eternity-2026: Joint military exercise of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye opens in Baku

    Military
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 10:56
    Eternity-2026: Joint military exercise of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye opens in Baku

    On November 12, the opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 computer-assisted command post exercise was held in Azerbaijan with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    Along with military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, personnel from the Security Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan are also participating in the exercise, which is being conducted at the War Games Center of the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University.

    First, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of all three countries was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye were performed.

    Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, to the participants and wished them success in fulfilling assigned tasks. It was noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries are involved in the exercise.

    Following the speeches, the participants were provided with detailed information about the objectives of the exercise, the assigned tasks, and the activities of the relevant government agencies.

    It was emphasized that the aim of the regularly conducted exercise is to improve the coordination of joint efforts to protect regional economic projects and strategic facilities, as well as to develop participants' operational and analytical skills in ensuring the security of natural resource transportation.

    The Eternity-2026 computer-assisted command post exercise, which is of great importance in terms of enhancing interoperability and expanding the exchange of experience, will continue until November 20.

    Eternity-2026: Joint military exercise of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye opens in Baku
    Eternity-2026: Joint military exercise of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye opens in Baku

    Eternity-2026 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Joint exercises Georgia Türkiye Azerbaijan
    Photo
    "Eternity-2026": Azərbaycan, Gürcüstan və Türkiyənin birgə hərbi təlimi başlayıb
    Photo
    В Баку стартовали командно-штабные учения Eternity-2026
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    12:16
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss promotion of sustainable finance
    Finance
    12:13
    Photo
    Azerbaijani architectural project awarded international green building certification
    Infrastructure
    12:01
    MEXT: 15 Azerbaijani firms complete digital and green transformation
    Business
    11:51
    Azerbaijan's Eduard Mammadov wins two European kickboxing golds in Skopje
    Individual sports
    11:46
    Azerbaijan to once again host 'Industry 4.0' hackathon
    Industry
    11:32
    Pakistan's army says it killed 74 militants in raids on their hideouts
    Other countries
    11:17
    Video
    Khankendi becomes first tanker to enter Australian waters flying Azerbaijani flag
    Infrastructure
    11:14
    Gold price rises on global markets after hitting over one-year low
    Economy
    10:56
    Photo
    Eternity-2026: Joint military exercise of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye opens in Baku
    Military
    All News Feed