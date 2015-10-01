Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, the delegation led by Hulusi Akar, Army General, Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces will visit Azerbaijan on October 5, 2015.

During the visit, meetings of General Hulusi Akar planned to be held in the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.