© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces left for Kazakhstan to participate in the competitions "Sniper line" and "Masters of artillery fire", conducted within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2017".

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It should be noted that international competitions will be held from August 1 to 9 in Kazakhstan at "Otar" military base.