 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani MoD: Member of enemy's reconnaissance-sabotage group captured

    In regards with the incident additional information will be provided

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20 in the evening, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to cross the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the line of confrontation of the troops.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    As a result of the actions taken timely, reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces suffered losses and was forced to retreat. One member of the enemy’s reconnaissance group was captured.

    In regards with the incident additional information will be provided.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi