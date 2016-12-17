Azerbaijani army will hold “Doors Open Day”

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ December 30 will be announced a “Doors Open Day” for families of soldiers in all military units of Azerbaijani army, on the occasion of December 31, International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and New Year holiday.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, visitors, public, mass media representatives will have a chance to get acquainted with living conditions in military units, visit service and administrative facilities, soldier barracks and canteens, see military equipment and weapons.

All senior personnel of armed forces will attend military units on “Doors Open Day” to meet soldier families and answer their questions. Concert programs and other mass events will be organized.