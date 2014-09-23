​Azerbaijan intends to produce UAV Orbiter 3

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani air vehicle firm Azad Systems may soon begin manufacturing the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Orbiter 3. Report informs citing Israeli media, Azad Systems was established in 2011 with assistance from Aeronautics Defense Systems. Azad Systems plant is already manufacturing the Orbiter 2. Dany Eshchar, Aeronautics' Deputy Chief Executive for marketing and sales, said “Azerbaijani company wants to expand its production”. He noted that, currently they negotiated the possibility of starting the production of Orbiter 3 by Azad Systems.

The Orbiter 3 has a wingspan of 4.4m (14.4ft), a maximum take-off weight of 30kg (66lb) and an endurance of 7h and is launched using a catapult.