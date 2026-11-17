Azerbaijan's First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with Georgia's Chief of Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili, and his delegation on November 17 during their official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the Georgian delegation first visited the Victory Monument, where it laid a wreath and paid tribute to those who gave their lives for Azerbaijan.

At the official welcome ceremony at the Azerbaijani Army's General Staff, the two chiefs passed in front of the honor guard before the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were played. Matiashvili then signed the Book of Honor.

Valiyev and Matiashvili held separate one-on-one and delegation-level talks. Valiyev said the friendly relations between the two countries' leaders and their strategic partnership had helped strengthen defense cooperation. Matiashvili thanked his hosts and said such meetings were important for developing bilateral military ties.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in military affairs, defense technology and military education, as well as organizing bilateral and multilateral exercises, training and exchanges of experts. They also exchanged views on military and political developments in the region and around the world and discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side briefed the delegation on the army's experience in the Patriotic War and subsequent military operations, including what the ministry described as local anti-terror measures. The briefing also covered military reforms carried out under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and was followed by a question-and-answer session.