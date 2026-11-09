Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video summary of past week's updates

    Military
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 02:08
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video summary of past week's updates

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has released a video roundup of its updates from the past week.

    Report presents the roundup:

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video summary of past week's updates

    Weekly summary Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
    Müdafiə Nazirliyi həftəlik icmalını yayıb
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

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