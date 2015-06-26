Azerbaijan celebrates a Day of Armed Forces today

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ 97 years have passed since the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Report recalls that June 26 is celebrated as the Day of the Armed Forces in Azerbaijan for 17 years.

On June 26, 1918, by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first regular military unit - the Detached Corps of Azerbaijan was established. Military Ministry organized at that time, and its governing board representatives Samad Bey Mehmandarov, Aliagha Shikhlinski and other military experts carried out important reforms in army building in Azerbaijan.

Modern army building in Azerbaijan started from the 70s of the last century. In 1969, Heydar Aliyev held power and aimed to prepare the national personnel of officers, so, army building in Azerbaijan started.

Military school named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski was opened in Baku. The work done, the involvement of the young people in that school, as well as, military schools abroad gave a great impetus to the development of professional staff for Azerbaijan.

After the restoration of state independence, Azerbaijan faced a serious crisis in the military field. The main issue of Azerbaijan that did not have the regular army, was to take control of the situation in the battles for Karabakh, however, it was done with great difficulty. The army had problems on material and technical supplies. Gradually, for avoiding the defeat in war, all facilities were mobilized for the country's national army building. The first serious steps were taken from voluntary battalions to the regular army. The military mobilization and to the conscription were partially settled. On October 9, 1992, the military parade held in Baku was a significant step taken to increase the trust and interest, as well as the patriotic spirit.

The formation of a professional army was founded at the end of 1993. Thus, the illegal armed formations were destroyed, unified command and the regular army were established, the anarchy was put an end. Supreme Commander-in-Chief Heydar Aliyev visited frontline regions and achieved a ceasefire. After that, modern army building began to develop on the fundamental basis.

On the base of the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, an important step was taken in restoring the inheritance traditions in the establishment of the National Army and June 26 was declared as the Armed Forces Day.

By the decrees and orders of President Ilham Aliyev who continues the national leader's policy in army building, the establishment of military-industrial complex in the country, the improvement process of personnel preparation are successfully carried out. Today, Azerbaijani officers are studying in higher military institutions of many countries around the world.