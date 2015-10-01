Azerbaijan built huge military camp on frontline - PHOTOS

The military town has all the conditions for accommodation of more than 20 thousand personnel

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov checked the progress of the construction work in the new military units.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, according to the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev works actively continue on construction and landscaping in order to improve social conditions of the servicemen and their families, strengthening the material-technical base of military units.

In order to familiarize with the final stage of work in several new large military units in the frontline and check the quality of construction defense minister Z.Hasanov visited these objects.

Defense Minister gave relevant instructions and recommendations in connection with the completion of construction works of military units under the plan, with a set time, as well as carrying out work on the improvement.