Azerbaijan Army to conduct large-scale exercises

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijan Army will be heldon March 12-17.

The exercises will involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

During the exercises, the troops will carry out tasks to prevent the enemy from attacking, suppress the enemy with fire, restore defense along advantageous frontiers by inflicting counterstrikes and conduct a large-scale counteroffensive operation.

The military personnel will work out tactical episodes on the interoperability of formations and military units, the management of troops and fire means, as well as the prevention of various actions of the imaginary enemy throughout the exercises to be held in difficult conditions of mountain relief and electronic warfare environment.

Live-fire exercise using new weapons systems is planned to conduct at various training grounds in the course of the exercises.