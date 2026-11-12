Azerbaijan and Türkiye sign military training protocol in Baku

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Azerbaijan and Türkiye signed a protocol on military training and education following a seminar in Baku, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report.

The seminar was held as part of the work of the Training and Education Working Group of the 17th Azerbaijan–Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue.

Participants discussed how the two countries' armed forces could develop their command-and-control, electronic warfare and cybersecurity capabilities and keep track of global developments in those areas.

Speakers outlined current practices and answered participants' questions. At the end of the seminar, the two sides signed the working group's final protocol on training and education and exchanged gifts.

The ministry said such cooperation helps improve the combat readiness of both countries' armed forces, expand exchanges of professional experience and strengthen cooperation on military training and education.