    ​Azerbaijan and Turkey to create joint venture on release of optical systems

    The agreement between the Turkish company Aselsan and the Azerbaijani plant Alov signed

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani plant "Alov" and the Turkish "Aselsan" signed the agreement on creation of joint venture which will release optical systems. Report informs, the agreement was signed in the framework of the ADEX 2014 international defensive industry exhibition that is being held in Baku. The document was signed by the Chief of “Alov” plant Kamal Askerov and the Head of the Turkish company "Aselsan" Hassan Janpolat.

    The enterprise will make various range elevations, collimators, thermal imagers and other optical systems.

