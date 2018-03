Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of money collected for Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund was announced.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, since the establishment of the Fund, 60 904 961 AZN, 211 791 US dollars and 593 Euros were collected up to February 1, 2015.

First month of this year the Fund received 301 859 AZN.