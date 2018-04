Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Up to August 1, amount of funds gathered for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund revealed.

Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

So, up to August 1, 2015, to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund approved in accordance with Decree No. 755 of Azerbaijani President dated August 17, 2002, have been collected 66 million AZN, 212 thousand USD and 593,69 Euros.