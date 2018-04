Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of funds gathered for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund up to October 1, 2015 was announced.

Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry.

So, up to October 1, 2015, the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, which is approved in accordance with Decree No. 755 of Azerbaijani President dated August 17, 2002, received 67.000.811,11 AZN, 211.791,88 USD and 593,69 Euros.