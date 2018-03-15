A live-fire stage was held during large-scale exercises - VIDEO

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The live-fire stage was conducted in the course of large-scale exercises, which are held in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At this stage, the troops carried out tasks to prevent the enemy from attacking, suppress the enemy with fire, restore defense along advantageous frontiers by inflicting counterstrikes with further conducting of a large-scale counteroffensive operation.

The troops practically improved their skills in organizing and practicing various methods of conducting a modern combined-arms operation throughout the exercises that held in difficult conditions of mountain relief, electronic warfare environment, and also other characteristic features determined by the concept of these exercises. Efficient use of troops and control systems was also carried out.

In various firing ranges and training areas, motorized rifle and tank units, rocket and artillery units, anti-aircraft missile systems, combat aircraft and helicopters carried out live-fire, the practical launching of missiles and bombardment using new weapon systems.

Having visited the field command post of the exercises, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov highly appreciated the troops management ability of command staff and the skills of servicemen to carry out combat missions. Minister ordered to reward officers and soldiers who demonstrated professionalism.