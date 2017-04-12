Well-known Russian media holding up for sale

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ RBK Media Holding is a private property. We believe that we have no right to interfere in its fate".

Report informs citing Interfax, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said commenting on sale of well-known RBK TV channel, news site and publication of the same name.

"We consider any talks on private property a personal business. Therefore, we don't interfere in such works", D.Peskov said.

According to information, economic crisis in 2008 caused serious damage to the media holding. In 2010, it was acquired by Onexim Group owner Mikhail Prokhorov. Publisher of Metro newspaper Gregory Berezkin is considered to be potential buyer of the “RBK”. Final decision on the issue will be taken on May 1.

Notably, Gregory Berezkin Group has two oil refineries. He owned "Rusenergosbit" Energy Company by 50.5%. In 2007, the group acquired controlling stake of Komsomolskaya pravda publishing house.