Tbilisi will host the 13th OSCE South Caucasus Media Conference

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi will play host to the 13th OSCE media conference.

Report was told in the OSCE the conference will also be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, the OSCE Special Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic and others.

The participants at the two-day conference will discuss fundamental media freedom issues, such as safety and security offline and online, content regulation, and challenges for new and traditional media.

In total, the conference will be attended by 70 journalists, government representatives, NGOs from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.