TASS places AZERTAC`s photos from I European Games on its boards

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Photos of AZERTAC from First European Games will be placed in the photo information boards of TASS news agency.

Report informs, AZERTAC and TASS news agencies agreed to place photos taken from the First European Games on the board of TASS news Agency.

The agencies also agreed to hold the trainings for photo correspondents in the 20th session of Council of Heads of CIS State News Agencies.

The meeting brought together heads of Russian TASS, Belarusian BelTA, Kazakhtan`s Kazinform, Agency of Tajikistan “Khovar”, Kyrgyz Kabar news agency. Director General of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov also joined the session.

Deputy Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Buzovsky congratulated the Heads of News Agencies on the occasion of the 20th jubilee meeting. He highlighted the Council`s productive activity in establishing the information environment in CIS region, as well as maintaining the common values and strengthening the friendship among the nations. Igor Buzovsky said development of constructive cooperation among CIS countries contributes to strengthening of the partnership.

Director General of TASS news agency, Chairman of the Heads of Council of CIS State News Agencies Sergey Mikhailov provided an insight into the projects implemented by the Council.

He said the photo album dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Great Victory was created in the website of the National News Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (ANIA).

The meeting discussed issues related to the mutual exchange of photos among the information agencies of CIS countries, as well as improvement of the ANIA`s website.