Several Azerbaijani TV channels launch new broadcasting format on October 1

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ From October 1, three Azerbaijan television channels operating in Azerbaijan will launch to the new HD-format broadcasting. Report was told by Isa Mammadov, the head of the Technical Department of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC).

He unveiled the names of the channels that will broadcast in new format: "These channels are AzTV, 'İdman Azerbaijan' and 'CBC Sport".

The department chief said that, in regard with the transition to the new format, sensors are installed, the technical work are completed. According to him, in the days moving of other channels to the new format is not on agenda. He added that, it was necessary to broadcast sports channels in HD-format.