Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency - PHOTOS

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu visited the office of Report News Agency today.

The diplomat familiarized with the activity of the agency, noting that this was his first visit to the editorial office of the Azerbaijani media.

Ambassador also met with the Editor in Chief of Report news agency Murad Aliyev and employees of Foreign policy department. During the meeting, Ambassador stressed the importance of working with the media for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania.

Mentioning that, the Embassy is also a Project Coordinator of NATO in Azerbaijan, D.K. Ciobanu said that the diplomatic mission has been working on the creation of a positive image of NATO in Azerbaijan.

In turn, M. Aliyev said that, the Report News Agency is working closely with the international diplomatic missions in the country.

During the meeting also discussed the issue of media coverage of the upcoming First European Games, which to be held on June 12-28, in Azerbaijan. It was also noted that the Games to be attended by the vast delegation of Romania.