Results of monitoring on Azerbaijani TV channels to be revealed in April

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The results of monitoring on Azerbaijani TV channels to be revealed in early April, which was carried out in order to verify the degree of compliance with the Azerbaijani TV channels to the norms of literary language.

Report was told by the leading researcher of monitoring department of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi, a member of the monitoring group Nazakat Gaziyeva.

According to her, in the media, especially on TV channels should increase the emphasis on compliance with the literary Azerbaijani language, its protection and development. "The reality is that most people, not depending of their age and social status receive information from the TV. For this reason, the media should pay more attention to observance of the norms of the literary language. Violation of norms of literary language channels adversely affects the development of their native language".

N.Gaziyeva added that the monitoring carried out in accordance with the requirements of "State Program for Development and the correct use of the Azerbaijani language, covering news programs of TV channels.