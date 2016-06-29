Report News Agency awarded diploma for best highlighting Formula 1

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Operating Company of Baku City Circuit (BCC) has awarded Report News Agency the diploma and a commemorative gift.

The awards presented for the agency's productive activities at the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe, which was held in Baku for the first time.

The diploma, signed by BCC Chairman, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, stresses that Report News Agency provided great services to increase awareness among the public on the European Grand Prix as well as to high level highlight the works done in a sustainable manner in regard with the racing.

Notably, Report News Agency had published photos and reports, interviews on preparation for Grand Prix held for the first time in Azerbaijan, Baku City Circuit, participants as well as articles on the events, operative and comprehensive news from the race on June 17-19.

The news presented in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, posted by the world's leading publications citing Report News Agency.