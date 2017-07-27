Qatari Ambassador visits Report News Agency

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Qatari Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yousef Hassan Al-Saai has visited Report News Agency. Report informs, first, he familiarized himself with the staff of the agency and working process.

Afterwards, he met with Editor-in-chief Murad Aliyev, who gave information about the activity of the agency and its future plans.

Besides, Murad Aliyev highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Qatari Embassy and its media outlets to deliver news about the two countries, as well as the significance of informing the world community about the consequences of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that has been lasting for over 25 years now.

In turn, Ambassador Yousef Hassan Al-Saai underlined that he constantly follows the news published by the agency. He noted that even though the Report News Agency has been recently created, it actively operates on Azerbaijan's media market.

Moreover, Ambassador provided detailed information about the current state of bilateral relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan and told about the reasons and outcomes of Qatar's blockade by Arabic countries of the Persian Gulf.