​Press Council congratulates Report Agency on 1st anniversary

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council sent a congratulation letter on occasion of Report Information Agency's 1st anniversary.

The letter says: "Report is a product of truly loving creative environment, which values professionalism and journalism".

The letter also reads that, Report differs by its special approach to events and processes.