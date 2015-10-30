 Top
    ​Press Council congratulates Report Agency on 1st anniversary

    Report Information Agency differs by its special approach to events and processes

    "Report is a product of truly loving creative environment, which values professionalism and journalism"

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council sent a congratulation letter on occasion of Report Information Agency's 1st anniversary.

    The letter says: "Report is a product of truly loving creative environment, which values professionalism and journalism".

    The letter also reads that, Report differs by its special approach to events and processes.

