​Press Council congratulates Report Agency on 1st anniversary

"Report is a product of truly loving creative environment, which values professionalism and journalism"
Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council sent a congratulation letter on occasion of Report Information Agency's 1st anniversary.
The letter says: "Report is a product of truly loving creative environment, which values professionalism and journalism".
The letter also reads that, Report differs by its special approach to events and processes.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook