Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    President: Radio and Television are important in promoting our traditions of statehood, national identity, and truths about Azerbaijan

    Media
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 07:38
    President: Radio and Television are important in promoting our traditions of statehood, national identity, and truths about Azerbaijan

    "The establishment of Azerbaijani radio was one of the significant events in the history of our national press and culture. Having first gone on the air on November 6, 1926, Azerbaijani radio has become an integral part of our people's social, political, cultural, and spiritual life over the past century. For many years, alongside serving as a primary source of information, radio has made important contributions to preserving and promoting our national music, literature, language, and spiritual values," reads President Ilham Aliyev's congratulatory message to television and radio workers on the anniversary of national radio and television broadcasting, Report informs.

    The congratulatory message notes: "The launch of Azerbaijani television ushered in a new stage in the development of our information space. Television has played and continues to play a special role in educating society, promoting our national and cultural heritage, shaping public opinion, and bringing major events in our country to a wide audience. Today, radio and television are also important in promoting our traditions of statehood, national identity, and the truths about Azerbaijan, as well as countering ideological attacks against our country."

    Ilham Aliyev Congratulatory message
    Prezident: Radio və televiziya dövlətçilik ənənələrimizin, Azərbaycan həqiqətlərinin təbliği baxımından mühüm əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Президент: Радио и телевидение имеют особое значение в популяризации азербайджанских реалий
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