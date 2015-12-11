President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in spotlight of Chinese media

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Chinese media have highlighted the state visit of Azerbaijai President Ilham Aliyev to the country.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Xinhua News Agency, Jenmin Jibao newspaper, China Central Television (CCTV), China Radio International and other newspapers and websites issued articles on President Ilham Aliyev`s state visit to China, his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang, as well as the head of state`s visits to Capital Museum in Beijing, Terracotta Army Museum, Shaanxi Automobile Group and the Exhibition Centre of Huawei company.

Xinhua News Agency also highlighted lifetime and activities of President Ilham Aliyev.