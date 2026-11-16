Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's television, radio workers

    Media
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 07:30
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's television, radio workers

    President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the television and radio workers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Dear radio and television workers,

    The establishment of Azerbaijani radio was one of the significant events in the history of our national press and culture. Having first gone on the air on November 6, 1926, Azerbaijani radio has become an integral part of our people's social, political, cultural, and spiritual life over the past century. For many years, alongside serving as a primary source of information, radio has made important contributions to preserving and promoting our national music, literature, language, and spiritual values.

    The launch of Azerbaijani television ushered in a new stage in the development of our information space. Television has played and continues to play a special role in educating society, promoting our national and cultural heritage, shaping public opinion, and bringing major events in our country to a wide audience. Today, radio and television are also important in promoting our traditions of statehood, national identity, and the truths about Azerbaijan, as well as countering ideological attacks against our country.

    The attention and care shown by National Leader Heydar Aliyev toward Azerbaijani television and radio hold a special place in the development of this field. Under his leadership and with his support, important steps were taken to strengthen the material and technical infrastructure of national television and radio broadcasting, expand its creative potential, and preserve our national and spiritual values. Heydar Aliyev regarded television and radio as important means of communication between the people and the government and as effective platforms for preserving national unity and ideological integrity.

    Today, Azerbaijani radio and television are making use of modern technologies and adapting their activities to the demands of the new era, bringing our country's achievements, rich culture, and national interests to a broad audience. The work of everyone employed in this responsible and honorable field deserves particular recognition.

    I am confident that our national radio and television will continue to set an example of objectivity, professionalism, and commitment to national and spiritual values, making valuable contributions to the development of Azerbaijani society and the strengthening of our statehood.

    Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this significant anniversary of national radio and television broadcasting and wish you continued creative success, inexhaustible energy, and further achievements in your work," the congratulatory message reads.

    Ilham Aliyev Congratulatory message Television and Radio Day
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Azərbaycan Respublikasının televiziya və radio işçilərini təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил работников телевидения и радио Азербайджана
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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