President Ilham Aliyev: Attention and care shown by National Leader toward Azerbaijani Television and Radio hold special place in development of this field

"The attention and care shown by National Leader Heydar Aliyev toward Azerbaijani television and radio hold a special place in the development of this field. Under his leadership and with his support, important steps were taken to strengthen the material and technical infrastructure of national television and radio broadcasting, expand its creative potential, and preserve our national and spiritual values. Heydar Aliyev regarded television and radio as important means of communication between the people and the government and as effective platforms for preserving national unity and ideological integrity," reads President Ilham Aliyev's congratulatory message to television and radio workers on the anniversary of national radio and television broadcasting, Report informs.

"Today, Azerbaijani radio and television are making use of modern technologies and adapting their activities to the demands of the new era, bringing our country's achievements, rich culture, and national interests to a broad audience. The work of everyone employed in this responsible and honorable field deserves particular recognition.

I am confident that our national radio and television will continue to set an example of objectivity, professionalism, and commitment to national and spiritual values, making valuable contributions to the development of Azerbaijani society and the strengthening of our statehood," the congratulatory message notes.