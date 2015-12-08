Azerbaijan increases fines for abuse of journalist rights

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan increased the amount of fines for abuse of journalists' rights and freedom of the media.

Report informs, this issue was reflected in recent Code of Administrative Offences.

According to the project, for abuse of journalists' rights and freedom of the media individuals will be fined from 200 to 300 manats, officials - from 500 to 700 manats, legal entities - from 2000 to 3500 manats.

Recall that currently for similar offense individualsfined from 20 to 25 manats, officials - from 60 to 80 manats, legal entities - from 200 to 250 manats.

The new project was discussed at December 7 meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

After discussions, it was recommended to the plenary session of Parliament.