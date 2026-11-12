Over 150 projects already submitted for NETTY 2026

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More than 150 projects have already been submitted for participation in the 21st National Internet Award, NETTY 2026, in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Applications can be submitted until November 23, 2026.

Registration is free for participants. The registration fee is covered by competition partner MSolution | Chewick.

The seven main NETTY 2026 award categories include E-government and digitalization, Digital economy, business and fintech, Technological innovation and artificial intelligence, Science, education and digital literacy, Media, culture and digital content, Healthcare, sport, lifestyle and tourism, Society, inclusion and sustainable development.

Each of the seven main award categories has three divisions covering websites, apps and social media pages. The Expert Council shortlists three projects in each division, and the NETTY Academy chooses one winner from each shortlist.

Each category therefore has nine nominees and three winners. Awards go to the best website, the best app and the best social media page.

Projects are judged on three criteria - idea, content and execution.

NETTY is Azerbaijan's first internet award. Established in 2004, it has given creators of digital projects a platform to present their work to a wider audience and industry experts for more than 20 years.

Around 75% of the projects currently taking part are websites. The rest are split roughly evenly between apps and social media pages. Digital Economy, Business and Fintech has the most entries so far, while E-government and Digitalisation currently has the fewest.

Entries can be submitted at netty.az until November 23. From November 24 to December 4, the Expert Council and the Virtual Jury will select the nominees. On December 5-15, the NETTY Academy will choose the winners from among the nominees.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 16-18. All nominees will be invited. The winners will be officially announced at the ceremony. Nominees will receive certificates, and winners will receive NETTY awards. Competition partners will also provide gifts.

Entrants are organisations, teams and independent creators who register their websites, apps or social media pages on the award website.

The Virtual Jury is made up of internet users who register on the award website to vote. Their votes determine three nominees from across the competition for the separate Virtual Jury's Choice award.

The Expert Council is formed through personal invitations from the organising committee. It includes specialists in design, programming, marketing, journalism and other fields. The Council shortlists nominees in each division of the seven main award categories.

The NETTY Academy brings together representatives from Azerbaijan's civil society, government and business communities. Its members vote to determine the award winners.

Official partners: AZINTELECOM, Bolt for Business. Partners - MSolution | Chewick, Ultra Technologies, SmartHost, Savalan, Renley, Online.az.

Media partners - Report News Agency, InfoCity, Technote.az, Каспий newspaper, Oxu.az, Baku.ws, Baku.TV, Media.az, Azerbaijan Photographers Union, ALR MEDIA, Sapunov Online, Banks.az.

Submit an entry for NETTY 2026 netty.az

For questions about entering or becoming a partner, email info@netty.az.