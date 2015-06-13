​Opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku widely covered by international media

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku was widely covered by international media. Report informs, many influential global agencies posted materials and photos on to this event.

So, the photosessions of the opening ceremony were posted by agencies such as Reuters, Associated Press, The Washington Post.

As Associated Press notes, the first European Games opened Friday in Azerbaijan's capital Baku with an extravagant opening ceremony with eclectic elements of the Greek myths.

"The venue for Games was the Baku Olympic Stadium with a capacity of 68,000 spectators, which walls during a ceremony shone with all the colors of the Azerbaijani flag."

Reuters posted an article "Lady Gaga surprise guest at Games opening ceremony" It notes that the Pop star Lady Gaga sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' sitting at a flower-covered piano as the inaugural European Games got off to a glamorous start in the Azeri capital with a dazzling opening ceremony on Friday.

"The 6,000 athletes entered the stadium with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev watching from the stands, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting next to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, and 35 other heads of state."

"The energy-rich nation has spent well over a billion dollars to stage its biggest sports extravaganza to date, building several venues from scratch for the 16-day competition."

BBC also provided a report and photos from the opening ceremony of the games. The article says, among the highlights of a show celebrating Azeri culture were a giant bull representing the Greek god Zeus, dancers forming a vast Azeri flag and a huge pomegranate bursting with floating seeds. The publication also notes "Lady Gaga put in a surprise appearance, performing John Lennon's song Imagine behind a piano draped in flowers."

The opening ceremony of the first European Games was also covered by a number of Italian, Dutch and German media.

The media of a number of neighboring states, including CIS countries paid attention to this event either.

"The large-scale theatrical show was attended by over 2,000 actors" - Russian channel NTV informs.

Interfax informed that Olympic Games torch was lighted by 35-year-old champion of the Paralympic Summer Games in 2004 and 2008 in judo Ilham Zakiyev and 17-year-old champion of the Youth Olympic Games in 2014 in taekwondo Said Guliyev.

In turn, Tass writes that after the parade of athletes, which was attended by approximately 6,000 sportsmen, Lady Gaga sang John Lennon's "Imagine".

RIA Novosti stresses that the first miniature was dedicated to one of the greatest poets of the world and classical Persian poetry, famous poet of the East.

"The Russian team includes 7 Olympic champions and 34 world champions. Now all eyes are on the central stadium - the show in honor of the opening of the Games impressed by its the scale. The organizers have relied on special effects with national elements. Vladimir Putin also attended the ceremony," - says Russian "First Channel".

"The logo of the European Games combines the five symbols: fire, water, phoenix, the carpet elements and the main national fruit - pomegranate. A gazelle and a pomegranate are the Olympic Mascots. The Games began. Approximately 18,000 volunteers involved" informs "Kommersant".

"The ceremony was great. A lot of heads of states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, observed the ceremony. Organizers surprised again. Mega pop superstar Lady Gaga invited to the ceremony sang John Lennon's "Imagine" - broadcasts Rossia 24.

The Belarusian News Agency Belta notes that the lighting of the flame of the first European Games was "colorful and original".

"The flame, symbolizing one of the elements of Azerbaijan, was placed in a special capsule in the middle of the arena and spread in improvised cracks of the earth. During the opening ceremony, it was transferred to the stone disc and raised under the arches of the National Stadium"- says the agency.

Turkish news agency Anadolu prepared a report on the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku titled "Waiting for the European Games in Baku."

NTVTürk in their article devoted to the 1st European Games in Baku stressed that during the opening ceremony, the Azerbaijani folk melody "Sary Gelin" sounded by the ancient musical instrument - Balaban.

Hürriyet headlined an article on the opening of the games in Baku as "Baku waiting."

Iha.com.tr website also dedicated an article to the opening ceremony of European games named "Everything started this way".

Türk gazetesi and TRTHaber posted materials on European Games in Baku, noting that the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the European Games, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) Patrick Hickey spoke at the opening ceremony.