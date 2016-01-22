Number of ANS lawsuits against NTRC reached 22

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of lawsuitsof the independent television company ANS against National Broadcasting Council (NTRC) has reached 22.

Report informs, proceedings commenced by three judges.

Reviewing some of these cases scheduled for today in the Sabail District Court, but the process delayed.

Part of the next trial is scheduled for January 26, part for February 1 and part for February 2.

On October 5, 2015 NRTC adopted decision on ANS, referring to the violation of the law. According to the decision, a penalty in the amount of 161 thousand AZN is set for ANS.

Disagreeing with this, television company appealed to the court and demanded to annul the decision.