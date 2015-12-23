NTRC warns 'Space' TV, fines ANS of 161,000 AZN

Baku. 23 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) held next meeting.

Report was told by the council, in the meeting, cases on administrative offences on administrative protocols regarding violation of law of Azerbaijan Republic 'On Television and Radio Broadcasting' and 'On Advertising' by 'ANS ÇM' radio were heard.

In accordance with decision of National Television and Radio Council No.121, ANS Independent Broadcasting Media Company totally fined 161 000 manats (one hundred sixty one thousand) regarding violation of Article 35.4 of law 'On Television and Radio Broadcasting' and Article 20.4 of law 'On Advertising' on 'ANS ÇM' radio broadcasting.

In the Council meeting, 'Sevimli şou' and 'Məhəbbət əhvalatları' telecasts, broadcasted on 'Space' TV were discussed, TV was warned, considering violation of program requirements.