National Broadcasting Council warns ATV channel

Department chief: "Responsible persons of the channel took into account the decision of the Council"

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council (NTRC) made verbal warning to ATV channel due to the series "Qız atası" (Girl's Father) demonstrated at on channel.

Report was told by the department chief of the NTRC, Tavakkul Dadashov.

According to him, in the series "Qız atası" take a place talks, which are inherent in Azerbaijani families, and were not adopted by the appropriate national traditions for image of the family: "Director of ATV programs said that, they took the issue under control. The main producer of the series, actor Elmeddin Jafarov said, he accepts the claim of NTRC. He noted, in the near future, script of the series will be changed and reasons for concern will be eliminated."

