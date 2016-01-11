NTRC: Telecasts using black humor suspended on Azerbaijani TV channels'

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/Telecasts, broadcasting to make people laugh and using black humor suspended on Azerbaijani TV channels.

Report was told by Tavakkul Dadashov, Department Head of National Television and Radio Council.

He said that 'Bu da bu', 'Komedi.az' telecasts trying to make people laughing by using black humor were suspended.

According to Department Head, at present, telecasts, contrary to moral values of Azerbaijani audience, imitating telecasts aired on foreign channels are not broadcasted.