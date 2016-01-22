NTRC suspends broadcasting of Mirshahin Aghayev's telecast

Baku. 22 January.REPORT.AZ/ Today, National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) held next meeting.

Report was told in the Council.

At the meeting, case on administrative proceedings regarding violation of requirements of law 'On Television and Radio Broadcasting' by ANS television channel was heard.

In accordance with Article 23.1 of law 'On Television and Radio Broadcasting', broadcasting of 'Hesabat' (Report) analytical information program on ANS TV channel was suspended for 1 month from January 24, 2016 due to violation of main principles of TV broadcasting and requirements for the program during broadcasts of 'Hesabat' analytical information program on ANS on December 27, 2015 and January 17, 2016.

Notably, author of 'Hesabat' program is Mirshahin Aghayev.